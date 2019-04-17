Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Frederick Hawkins Jr.. View Sign

James Frederick Hawkins Jr., 76, of Cove City stepped out of this world and into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 14, 2019. He will be missed by his wife of 54 years, Glenda, daughters Deanna Rouse (Rex) and Donna Yeager (Bryon), grandchildren Adrienne, Sarah, BJ, Caitlin, Nathan, Timothy, Ella and Eliana, great grandchildren Ryker, Eli, Sophia, Skylar and Hunter along with many siblings-in-love, and nieces and nephews who loved Uncle Freddie.

He was an aircraft electrician in the US Navy for 21 years and also retired from NADEP at Cherry Point. He volunteered with the Cove City Rescue Squad for many years and was captain for some of those years. He faithfully served his Lord as a member and deacon at Core Creek FWB church and was active in Harvest Connection, a local ministry.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



