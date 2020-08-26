Retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class James (Jim) Herbert Broughton, Age 80, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed-away after extended illness on August 16 at the Veterans Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jim was born on June 1, 1940 at Dawson Creek, Pamlico County, North Carolina, and was the son of James Jarrett and Velva Brinson Broughton. He was the older brother of Jarrett (Jack) Broughton and sister Carolyn Broughton Casey. He attended Arapahoe Elementary School and Pamlico County High School. He joined the Army at the early age of 17 and served with honor for twenty-one years which included multiple tours of duty in Germany, Korea, and Vietnam.

Jim was preceded in death by his father James Jarrett in 1955, his mother Velva in 2006 and his sister Carolyn in 2019. He is survived by his wife Ruth Broughton, of West Palm Beach, Florida ; his son James (Jimmy) Herbert Broughton Jr. and wife Holly and Jimmy's mother Ingrid of New Bern, North Carolina; and his daughter Monica Nichols and husband David and grandchildren Brian and Katelynn of West Palm Beach, Florida; and brother Jack Broughton and wife Sue of Palisade, Colorado.

Services are set at the South Florida National Cemetery at a later date.



