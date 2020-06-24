Or Copy this URL to Share

James L. Ebron, 81, of New Bern, died Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church in Newport. Burial will be in Croatan Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Ann Inman Ebron.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.



