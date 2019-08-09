Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Irby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James L. Irby, 94 years old, went to be with our Lord on August 7th, 2019. He was born in Piedmont, SC on August 18, 1924 to the late Maude Reeves Irby and Benjamin Roy Irby. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, James Christopher Irby, his stepmother, Elsie Irby, and his brothers Alford, Calvin & Bobby.

James will be remembered as a loving husband of 73 years, cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He and his wife lived for 45 years in New Bern, NC and were members of Trinity United Methodist Church.

He served his country in the Navy from April, 1943 to February, 1946. He served on 3 ships with stops in England, South Africa, Cuba, Brazil & Chile. We thank his commanding officer for literally pulling him off of a landing craft during the Normandy Invasion because he was scheduled to go home. He went on to repay that act of providence by living a life of integrity, decency and kindness. All who knew him commented on his gentle ways.

Upon his retirement from Weyerhauser, he spent many happy days playing golf and enjoying Helen's company and good cooking. As with many of his generation, he started with nothing and built a good life for himself and his family. You did good, Daddy!

Survivors include his wife Helen, daughter Terri Cox and husband Joe, of Apex, NC, son John Irby and wife Larann, of Niceville, FL, four grandchildren, soon to be six great-grandchildren and 2 brothers, Melvin and Randolph Irby of Pelzer, SC.

"Papa" will be laid to a well deserved rest at Floral Garden Cemetery in High Point, NC following a funeral officiated by Reverend David Emery. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12867, New Bern, NC 28561.



James L. Irby, 94 years old, went to be with our Lord on August 7th, 2019. He was born in Piedmont, SC on August 18, 1924 to the late Maude Reeves Irby and Benjamin Roy Irby. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, James Christopher Irby, his stepmother, Elsie Irby, and his brothers Alford, Calvin & Bobby.James will be remembered as a loving husband of 73 years, cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He and his wife lived for 45 years in New Bern, NC and were members of Trinity United Methodist Church.He served his country in the Navy from April, 1943 to February, 1946. He served on 3 ships with stops in England, South Africa, Cuba, Brazil & Chile. We thank his commanding officer for literally pulling him off of a landing craft during the Normandy Invasion because he was scheduled to go home. He went on to repay that act of providence by living a life of integrity, decency and kindness. All who knew him commented on his gentle ways.Upon his retirement from Weyerhauser, he spent many happy days playing golf and enjoying Helen's company and good cooking. As with many of his generation, he started with nothing and built a good life for himself and his family. You did good, Daddy!Survivors include his wife Helen, daughter Terri Cox and husband Joe, of Apex, NC, son John Irby and wife Larann, of Niceville, FL, four grandchildren, soon to be six great-grandchildren and 2 brothers, Melvin and Randolph Irby of Pelzer, SC."Papa" will be laid to a well deserved rest at Floral Garden Cemetery in High Point, NC following a funeral officiated by Reverend David Emery. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12867, New Bern, NC 28561. Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close