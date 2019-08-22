Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lee Davis. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - James (Jim) Lee Davis, 79, died on August 13, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's disease. Jim's early years were spent in High Point NC, the son of Dr. Philip Bibb Davis and Betsey Durland Davis. As a teen he moved to Virginia where he spent his high school years as a student at Woodberry Forest School.

After high school, he attended the University on North Carolina at Chapel Hill in premed which his father very much wanted for him. He was not so sure about that premed thing, so after realizing this was not the direction he would have chosen for himself, (though he certainly had a really good time those early college years!) he decided to take a break from school and entered the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army and became a jump master.

After military service, he returned to North Carolina and entered Guilford College where he completed his undergraduate studies with high honors. Oh, and it might be mentioned, that it was during this period that he met his wife, Jean Lander, whom he married in 1966 and who has continued to be with him, and love him over the past fifty three years as he did her.

After Guilford, Jim returned to UNC-Chapel Hill to attend law school and somewhat redeemed himself at that school by graduating with honors. He was on the North Carolina Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif. Jim and Jean ended their time in Chapel Hill with the birth of their wonderful son, Jackson, while living (as caretakers) at Gimghoul Castle.

After completing his education, the family moved to the eastern part of the state where Jim became a member of the Ward and Smith Law Firm in New Bern. Jim always held his firm in highest esteem because of the level of integrity he felt its attorneys upheld. During his years of practice, he did some municipal work but his primary work was in Commercial Real Estate where he served as past chairman of the Real Property Section of the North Carolina Bar.

There were many causes within his community he contributed to, both charities and individuals he cared about whom he learned might be having some hard time in their life that he could help them see their way through. Finally, he loved to travel and had many great experiences learning about different countries, cultures and their people.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, his son Jackson and wife, Kate and grandson, Jalen; his sister and brother-in-law Betsey and Bruce Hathaway, and their families; and his brother Philip, his wife Jean, and their families.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember him may give a gift to Craven County Hospice, to Boys and Girls Club of Eastern North Carolina or the Food Bank of Eastern Carolina. Those wishing to offer words of comfort and condolences may visit

To end, Jim's own obit which he wrote some time ago:

Jim has died.

Croaked alas.

Better said than

"He has passed."

Let's give thanks

For what he stood.

A firm belief

That God is Good.

