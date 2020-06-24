NEW BERN - Mr. James Lee "Jim" Ebron, 81, of the Croatan Community, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 with his devoted wife by his side. A life-long resident of Craven County, Jim was a small engine repairman for many years, lastly with his own business, Jim's Small Engine Repair. He was a US Army Veteran, serving 2 years in Germany. Jim was also a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Newport. He was a kind and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a new great grandfather to his "sweetpea". Sadly, he was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Clyde and Etta Rowe Eborn, and his brother Hugh Jr.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church from 1-2:00 PM, followed by his funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in the Croatan Community Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.grace4newport.com. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in Jim's name, may be made to Fundamental Broadcasting Network (FBN), 520 Roberts Rd. Newport, NC 28570, or www.fbnradio.com.
Jim is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Ann; his children, Dwayne Ebron (Beckie), of Newport; Lorri E. Burke (John), of New Bern; and Timothy, of New Bern. He also leaves behind his siblings, Pastor Clyde I. Eborn, of Newport; Lillian Ortley, of Benson; Sadie Wooten, of New Bern; Laura Lockwood, of Morehead City; Alice Asby, of Morehead City; Roy Eborn, of New Bern; and Linda Penny, of Benson. He leaves a Godly heritage for his grandchildren, Jeffrey Ebron (Heather), Stephanie Fritz (Tim), John Burke, Jr.; and Andrew Burke, and his great granddaughter, Noelle "Sweetpea" Fritz.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Ebron Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.