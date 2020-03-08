James "Scobby" Leonard Midgette, Sr., 84, of 2405 Dogwood Drive, New Bern transitioned Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence.

Family and friends may express condolences at the residence until 8:00 PM. Viewing hours are 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Oscar's Mortuary.

His funeral service is 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Peter's A. M. E. Zion Church 617 Queen St., New Bern with Reverend. R. E. Midgette, Jr., Eulogist The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Ollie Simmons Midgette of the home; sons, Reverend Dr. R. E. Midgette, Sr. (Ava), Michael Hill (Sylvia) both of New Bern; daughters, Karen Moore, Jessica Simpson (Willie) and Brenda Hill all of New Bern; brothers, Ronald Miller (Thelma) of Chester, VA, Gregory Boone of Newark, NJ and Bernard Boone of Summerset, NJ; sisters, Arlena Jones, Kinston, NC and Marva Smith, Litonia, GA; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial made be made to: West Street Christian Church Building Fund 301 Forest Oaks Drive, New Bern, NC 28562



