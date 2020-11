Or Copy this URL to Share

ORIENTAL James Mann Sr., died Nov. 6, 2020.

Survivors include wife, Priscilla Mann of the home.

Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Hodges and Edwards Funeral Home, Maryland with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, Maryland.

Local announcement by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, New Bern.



