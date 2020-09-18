James "Skip" Mattocks , 52, of 602 B Street, Maysville, died Tuesday ,Sept. 15, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.

Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at White Oak Cemetery, Maysville.

He is survived by his two sons, Antonio Williams and Antjuan Williams, both of Jacksonville; two sisters, Maves Grady and Elvira Mattocks, both of Maysville; two brothers, Warren Mattocks of Suffolk, Va. and Michael Mattocks of Charlotte.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.





