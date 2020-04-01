Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Maurice White. View Sign Service Information Edwards Funeral Home 702 North Queen St Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-527-1123 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - James Maurice White, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 29, 2020 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehab in New Bern.

A private graveside will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be announced later at Gordon Street Christian Church.

James, the second son of the late Lela Simmons and Finnie Edgar White, Sr., was a 1940 graduate of Grainger High School in Kinston. He joined the US Army in 1944 and served in the European Theater during World War II. During his time in the Army he was awarded, The Bronze Star Service Metal, Good Conduct Medal, and a World War II Victory Medal, with ETO Occupation ribbon.

Upon returning home in 1946, he obtained employment at C.W. Howard Wholesale. He continued to be employed with C.W. Howard Wholesale until he opened Service Bonded Storage Warehouse in Kinston. He retired from full-time employment at 65 and went to work for Piggy Wiggly Warehouse part-time until he was 80.

He married the love of his life, Minnie M. Hill and they had two children, Carlotta White Gault and Wallace Graham White. He was a member of Gordon Street Christian Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon and Elder. He was made Elder Emeritus several years ago.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Hill White; son, Graham White in 1974; brothers, Edgar White, Jr., of Oxford, NC and Joel B. White and wife, Sylvia, of Kinston; and a sister, Elizabeth W. Rouse and husband, Johnny, of Kinston.

He is survived by his daughter, Carlotta White Gault and husband, Clarence; granddaughters, Julie G. Ewell and husband, Daniel, and Laura G. Beasley, all of New Bern; great-granddaughters, Caroline Swindell, of Charlotte, Alyson Swindell and Bailey Beasley, both of New Bern; step great-grandchildren, Jessica and Sean Ewell, of Greenville; special nieces and a nephew, Lela and Nora Parker, and Fleming Taylor; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Street Christian Church, 118 E Gordon St, Kinston, NC 28501.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at



NEW BERN - James Maurice White, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 29, 2020 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehab in New Bern.A private graveside will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be announced later at Gordon Street Christian Church.James, the second son of the late Lela Simmons and Finnie Edgar White, Sr., was a 1940 graduate of Grainger High School in Kinston. He joined the US Army in 1944 and served in the European Theater during World War II. During his time in the Army he was awarded, The Bronze Star Service Metal, Good Conduct Medal, and a World War II Victory Medal, with ETO Occupation ribbon.Upon returning home in 1946, he obtained employment at C.W. Howard Wholesale. He continued to be employed with C.W. Howard Wholesale until he opened Service Bonded Storage Warehouse in Kinston. He retired from full-time employment at 65 and went to work for Piggy Wiggly Warehouse part-time until he was 80.He married the love of his life, Minnie M. Hill and they had two children, Carlotta White Gault and Wallace Graham White. He was a member of Gordon Street Christian Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon and Elder. He was made Elder Emeritus several years ago.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Hill White; son, Graham White in 1974; brothers, Edgar White, Jr., of Oxford, NC and Joel B. White and wife, Sylvia, of Kinston; and a sister, Elizabeth W. Rouse and husband, Johnny, of Kinston.He is survived by his daughter, Carlotta White Gault and husband, Clarence; granddaughters, Julie G. Ewell and husband, Daniel, and Laura G. Beasley, all of New Bern; great-granddaughters, Caroline Swindell, of Charlotte, Alyson Swindell and Bailey Beasley, both of New Bern; step great-grandchildren, Jessica and Sean Ewell, of Greenville; special nieces and a nephew, Lela and Nora Parker, and Fleming Taylor; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved.Memorials may be made to Gordon Street Christian Church, 118 E Gordon St, Kinston, NC 28501.Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close