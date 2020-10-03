James McKinney, 59, of New Bern died Saturday, September 26. 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.



A walk through viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday at Oscar's Mortuary. A private service will be held in Florida.



He is survived by his wife, Charlene McKinney; daughter, Brittany Nicole Hamilton both of New Bern; four brothers, Willie Hall, Claude Hall both of Tallahassee, FL, Gary Hall, Wacissa, FL, Arthur Hall, Monticello, FL, Jesse McKinney, Jr., St. Petersburg, FL; eight sisters, Phyllis Dorsey, St. Petersburg, FL, Gwendolyn Miller, Eloise Oden both of Tallahasse, FL, Linda McKinney-Wilson, St. Petersburg, FL, Shelia Pinder, MD, LaVerne Williams, St. Petersburg, FL, Cynthia Porter, Clearwater, FL, Dora Williams, St. Petersburg, FL. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary.

