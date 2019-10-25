Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Quimby Wallace III. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC 201 PROFESSIONAL CIRCLE Morehead City , NC 28557-4303 (252)-726-5580 Send Flowers Obituary

James Quimby Wallace, III passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. James was affectionately known by many names during his life - Jimmy, Jimbo, Quimby, "Blue Eyes," Dad, Bubba - but most knew him simply as Jim. Jim was born on May 15, 1953 in Morehead City, NC to James Q. Wallace, Jr. and Mary Cockrell Wallace. Jim graduated West Carteret High School in 1971, where he was an active member of the football and golf teams. Jim attended N.C. State University from 1971 to 1975, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. He married his loving wife Betty Ann Woolard on July 8, 1979 and from 1978 to 1981 attended Campbell Law School in Buies Creek, NC, where he was a member of the Law Review. Jim then began his life's work as an attorney in 1981 and served as an Assistant District Attorney in Harnett County for two years. Jim loved practicing law and especially enjoyed advocating for his clients through trial work in the courtroom. He owned a private practice in Morehead City from 1983 to 2007 and was appointed the Carteret County Chief Public Defender in July 2007, where he faithfully served and zealously worked on his clients' behalf until his passing. Jim was an avid reader and runner, loved (and hated) the game of golf, and enjoyed music of every kind, though his favorite was undoubtedly the king, Elvis Presley. Jim participated in many state and local road races and loved to play his many guitars in his younger days, including his time playing in a local band. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morehead City, NC, as well as a member of the Jaycees, the American Bar Association, and the Carteret and Craven Bar Association, where he held offices at various times. Jim's greatest love was for his family and he often he said he was happiest just spending time with his loved ones. Jim was a friend to all who met him and a mentor to those seeking guidance. He was always known for being kind and was liked by all - even those he had to help send to prison. His loving wife Betty remembers that many have stopped her over the years to remark how nice and respectful Jim was to them while he was defending or prosecuting them. And if you ever had the hankering, he made a mean stack of pancakes too! Jim is survived by his wife, Betty Wallace; children, James Quimby Wallace, IV (wife, Nicole Wallace) of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Mary Kathleen Wallace (partner, Nickolas Jordan Smith) of Charlotte, NC; sister, Faye Wallace Smith of Lexington, NC; grandchildren, Alexandra Lynn Wallace and James Quimby Wallace, V; as well as various cousins and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, James and Mary Wallace; and his sister, Lynn Wallace Gutterman of New Orleans, LA. A funeral service for Jim will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm. The burial will follow the service at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Access online obituary and internet condolences through

James Quimby Wallace, III passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. James was affectionately known by many names during his life - Jimmy, Jimbo, Quimby, "Blue Eyes," Dad, Bubba - but most knew him simply as Jim. Jim was born on May 15, 1953 in Morehead City, NC to James Q. Wallace, Jr. and Mary Cockrell Wallace. Jim graduated West Carteret High School in 1971, where he was an active member of the football and golf teams. Jim attended N.C. State University from 1971 to 1975, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. He married his loving wife Betty Ann Woolard on July 8, 1979 and from 1978 to 1981 attended Campbell Law School in Buies Creek, NC, where he was a member of the Law Review. Jim then began his life's work as an attorney in 1981 and served as an Assistant District Attorney in Harnett County for two years. Jim loved practicing law and especially enjoyed advocating for his clients through trial work in the courtroom. He owned a private practice in Morehead City from 1983 to 2007 and was appointed the Carteret County Chief Public Defender in July 2007, where he faithfully served and zealously worked on his clients' behalf until his passing. Jim was an avid reader and runner, loved (and hated) the game of golf, and enjoyed music of every kind, though his favorite was undoubtedly the king, Elvis Presley. Jim participated in many state and local road races and loved to play his many guitars in his younger days, including his time playing in a local band. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morehead City, NC, as well as a member of the Jaycees, the American Bar Association, and the Carteret and Craven Bar Association, where he held offices at various times. Jim's greatest love was for his family and he often he said he was happiest just spending time with his loved ones. Jim was a friend to all who met him and a mentor to those seeking guidance. He was always known for being kind and was liked by all - even those he had to help send to prison. His loving wife Betty remembers that many have stopped her over the years to remark how nice and respectful Jim was to them while he was defending or prosecuting them. And if you ever had the hankering, he made a mean stack of pancakes too! Jim is survived by his wife, Betty Wallace; children, James Quimby Wallace, IV (wife, Nicole Wallace) of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Mary Kathleen Wallace (partner, Nickolas Jordan Smith) of Charlotte, NC; sister, Faye Wallace Smith of Lexington, NC; grandchildren, Alexandra Lynn Wallace and James Quimby Wallace, V; as well as various cousins and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, James and Mary Wallace; and his sister, Lynn Wallace Gutterman of New Orleans, LA. A funeral service for Jim will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm. The burial will follow the service at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close