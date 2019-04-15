ORIENTAL - James Robert Green Jr. of 1427 Broad St., died Friday, April 12, 2019.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Bridget White, 1009 Meadows St., New Bern. Viewing hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
His service is 1 p.m. Thursday, April, 18, 2019, at Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019