James Rocco Solomito 84, of New Bern passed away August 22, 2019.
He served on the USS Salem CA139 in the Navy during the Korean War and retired as Police Chief from Glen Cove, NY.
Surviving is his wife, Marie C. Solomito; sons, James Solomito and wife Nancy of PA, Michael Solomito of New Bern, NC, Dr. Albert Solomito and wife Michelle of Indiana, Matthew Solomito of New Bern, NC ; sisters, June Petrucci of NY and Roseann Moore of New York.; 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Solomito family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019