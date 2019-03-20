James Roosevelt Barker, 86, of New Bern, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth T. Barker; son, James R. Barker, Jr. & wife, Kathy; daughter, Wanda B. Buck & husband, Roy Buck, Jr.; brother, Candler Barker & wife, Evelyn; sisters, Margie Peaden, Beatrice Apple & husband, Buddy, Ethel Warner, and Lillie Mae Pegram; grandchildren, Tyler Barker & wife, Carla, and Roy H. Buck, III and wife, Nichole; and one great-grandchild, Taylor Buck.
His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Interment will be in Greenleaf Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremation, Alliance, NC.
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019