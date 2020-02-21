James Thomas Johnson Jr., 76, of New Bern, passed away February 19, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Ross Johnson. James is survived by his beloved wife Jeanette Hart Johnson of the home, daughter, Mary Michelle Johnson of New Bern, step children; Susan Elizabeth Eanes (Mathew) of New Bern, Mary Katherine Evans (Timothy) of Ashe, NC, Keith Alexander Furr (Michelle) of Hebron, KY, brother John Martin Johnson (Kay) of Bland, VA, sister Linda Kay Johnson Mooney (Charles) of Vanceboro, and seven grandchildren.

He served his country faithfully in the United States Air force as an aircraft navigator. His career began with Carolina Telephone and Telegraph which later became Embarq and after 40+ years of service he retired. James was also a member of the New Bern Elks Lodge. In his free time he enjoyed Tar Heel football and basketball, crossword puzzles, and reading.

A memorial service will be held 3:00pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

