James Warren Murrell Jr.
James Warren Murrell Jr., 72, of Apex, a native of Jones County, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at his residence.
His service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Free Chapel FWB Church grounds, 3298 N.C. Hwy. 58 N, Pollocksville. Private burial will be noon Monday at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Goldsboro.
Viewing will be Friday from 1 p.m.to 5 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Mabel Singleton Murrell of the home; two sons, James W. Murrell III, Hampton, Va. and Malik Singleton of the home; two daughters, Tracee R. Murrell, Durham, Shimika Singleton-Allen, Fayetteville; one brother, Sherman Murrell, Trenton; one sister, Gertha Mundine, Trenton; and one grandchild.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
