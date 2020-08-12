1/
James Welton Keys
James Welton Keys, 58, of 102 N. Cherry St., Trenton, died on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in the Beasley Cemetery, Dover.
He is survived two sisters, Gladys Keys Meadows of Trenton and Larsene Keys Steele of New Bern; six brothers, Richard Keys and William Ned Keys, both of Ayden, Joseph Glen Keys of Trenton, Leroy Keys of Brockton, Mass; Calvin Leon Keys of Indianapolis, Ind. and Gary Donnell Keys of Trenton.
Public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
