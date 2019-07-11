Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Graveside service 2:30 PM Trenton Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

STELLA - James William Henderson, 87, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. He was born March 6, 1932, the only child to the late, James B. and Thelma Whaley Henderson. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Trenton Cemetery. He was a graduate of Trenton High School. He married the late, Margaret Quinn Henderson on April 15, 1952. James was a proud 20-year veteran of the United States Navy who served during the Korean War. He continued his support of the Navy by working as a Civil Service employee and member of the Fleet Reserve. After returning to North Carolina, James was employed by North Carolina Marine Fisheries until he retired. When he was not working, he most enjoyed fishing, boating, and hunting. He loved to fly, had a private pilot license, and even built his own airplane. Although he had lived all over the world, he was most proud to call Eastern North Carolina home. He is survived by daughters, Jennifer DiMartino (Andrew) of Tahuya, WA and Cindy Vissa (Barry) of Webster, NY; two grandchildren, Dale Haskins, Jr. and Lindsay Haskins; and a step-grandson, Barry Vissa, Jr. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carteret Health Care Hospice, PO Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557. Online condolences may be made at STELLA - James William Henderson, 87, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. He was born March 6, 1932, the only child to the late, James B. and Thelma Whaley Henderson. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Trenton Cemetery. He was a graduate of Trenton High School. He married the late, Margaret Quinn Henderson on April 15, 1952. James was a proud 20-year veteran of the United States Navy who served during the Korean War. He continued his support of the Navy by working as a Civil Service employee and member of the Fleet Reserve. After returning to North Carolina, James was employed by North Carolina Marine Fisheries until he retired. When he was not working, he most enjoyed fishing, boating, and hunting. He loved to fly, had a private pilot license, and even built his own airplane. Although he had lived all over the world, he was most proud to call Eastern North Carolina home. He is survived by daughters, Jennifer DiMartino (Andrew) of Tahuya, WA and Cindy Vissa (Barry) of Webster, NY; two grandchildren, Dale Haskins, Jr. and Lindsay Haskins; and a step-grandson, Barry Vissa, Jr. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carteret Health Care Hospice, PO Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Published in Sun Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close