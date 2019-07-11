STELLA - James William Henderson, 87, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. He was born March 6, 1932, the only child to the late, James B. and Thelma Whaley Henderson. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Trenton Cemetery. He was a graduate of Trenton High School. He married the late, Margaret Quinn Henderson on April 15, 1952. James was a proud 20-year veteran of the United States Navy who served during the Korean War. He continued his support of the Navy by working as a Civil Service employee and member of the Fleet Reserve. After returning to North Carolina, James was employed by North Carolina Marine Fisheries until he retired. When he was not working, he most enjoyed fishing, boating, and hunting. He loved to fly, had a private pilot license, and even built his own airplane. Although he had lived all over the world, he was most proud to call Eastern North Carolina home. He is survived by daughters, Jennifer DiMartino (Andrew) of Tahuya, WA and Cindy Vissa (Barry) of Webster, NY; two grandchildren, Dale Haskins, Jr. and Lindsay Haskins; and a step-grandson, Barry Vissa, Jr. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carteret Health Care Hospice, PO Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Published in Sun Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019