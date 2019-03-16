Obituary

TRENTON - James Wright Jones, 81, of 601 Wyse Fork Road, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the North West "A" FWB Conference Tabernacle. Burial will follow in the Haiti Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Williams Jones of the home.

Public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close