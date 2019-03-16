TRENTON - James Wright Jones, 81, of 601 Wyse Fork Road, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the North West "A" FWB Conference Tabernacle. Burial will follow in the Haiti Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Williams Jones of the home.
Public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019