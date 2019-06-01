Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Boone. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Jan Boone of New Bern passed away peacefully at her home on May 29th, at age 57, due to colon cancer. The world lost a jewel. Jan was a leader, a visionary, a giver, and a deeply caring person. She will be missed by many.

Jan was born June 23rd, 1961 in Thomasville, NC. She attended East Davidson High School and graduated from UNC-Greensboro. She moved to High Point after college, and later to New Bern, NC, where she has lived for the past 22 years. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Thelma Byers, both of whom she loved deeply and cared for in their later years, and by her brother, Mike Byers. She is survived by her husband Jerome and daughter Lauren of New Bern, uncles Paul Collins of High Point and Bill Warren of Jamestown, half-sister Margaret Melton of Conover, sister-in-law Janice Byers, nephew Charlie Byers and family, and niece Amanda Billings and family, all of Thomasville.

Jan was a pioneer in the boating and yachting industry. Very few women reached her level of responsibility in such a highly competitive industry. She began her career right out of college at Hatteras Yachts, working in marketing and sales for nearly 25 years, finishing her time there as VP of Sales. Jan then took the helm at Jarrett Bay and later Bluewater Yacht Sales, where she was President for 12 years. Jan appreciated the trust placed in her and she worked tirelessly to retain that trust. She loved her work and the opportunity it gave her to meet so many great people in the boating industry over the years.

Jan loved spending time with her family, enjoying weekends at the beach house, taking the boat out and relaxing by the water. She dearly loved her pets, along with working in the yard… 'digging in the dirt', as she called it.

A sharp mind and business acumen, but mainly caring about people, were the reasons Jan was so successful. Jan was not an extrovert, but she made deep connections with those whose lives she touched. Being the person that she was, Jan would want us to thank everyone for what they have said and done in these last months. Thank you to Bluewater and Jarrett Bay for all they have done. Thank you to all of the friends who have been to visit, called or sent notes and letters detailing how dear Jan was to them. Thank you to family and neighbors for all of their support during such a difficult time. Thank you to the many close business associates across the country, manufacturers, dealers, and the entire boating industry who have shown so much support and love for Jan in her last days.

We are all blessed to have had Jan in our lives, and she will forever be remembered as a caring, fun-loving woman with an immense heart. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Garber United Methodist in New Bern on June 4th at 4PM, with a visitation immediately before the service from 3:00PM to 3:45PM. Memorials for Jan can be made to Garber United Methodist Church,

Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Boone family.



Jan Boone of New Bern passed away peacefully at her home on May 29th, at age 57, due to colon cancer. The world lost a jewel. Jan was a leader, a visionary, a giver, and a deeply caring person. She will be missed by many.Jan was born June 23rd, 1961 in Thomasville, NC. She attended East Davidson High School and graduated from UNC-Greensboro. She moved to High Point after college, and later to New Bern, NC, where she has lived for the past 22 years. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Thelma Byers, both of whom she loved deeply and cared for in their later years, and by her brother, Mike Byers. She is survived by her husband Jerome and daughter Lauren of New Bern, uncles Paul Collins of High Point and Bill Warren of Jamestown, half-sister Margaret Melton of Conover, sister-in-law Janice Byers, nephew Charlie Byers and family, and niece Amanda Billings and family, all of Thomasville.Jan was a pioneer in the boating and yachting industry. Very few women reached her level of responsibility in such a highly competitive industry. She began her career right out of college at Hatteras Yachts, working in marketing and sales for nearly 25 years, finishing her time there as VP of Sales. Jan then took the helm at Jarrett Bay and later Bluewater Yacht Sales, where she was President for 12 years. Jan appreciated the trust placed in her and she worked tirelessly to retain that trust. She loved her work and the opportunity it gave her to meet so many great people in the boating industry over the years.Jan loved spending time with her family, enjoying weekends at the beach house, taking the boat out and relaxing by the water. She dearly loved her pets, along with working in the yard… 'digging in the dirt', as she called it.A sharp mind and business acumen, but mainly caring about people, were the reasons Jan was so successful. Jan was not an extrovert, but she made deep connections with those whose lives she touched. Being the person that she was, Jan would want us to thank everyone for what they have said and done in these last months. Thank you to Bluewater and Jarrett Bay for all they have done. Thank you to all of the friends who have been to visit, called or sent notes and letters detailing how dear Jan was to them. Thank you to family and neighbors for all of their support during such a difficult time. Thank you to the many close business associates across the country, manufacturers, dealers, and the entire boating industry who have shown so much support and love for Jan in her last days.We are all blessed to have had Jan in our lives, and she will forever be remembered as a caring, fun-loving woman with an immense heart. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Garber United Methodist in New Bern on June 4th at 4PM, with a visitation immediately before the service from 3:00PM to 3:45PM. Memorials for Jan can be made to Garber United Methodist Church, www.connect2garber.com/giving , or 4201 Country Club Road, New Bern, NC 28562. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Boone family. Published in Sun Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close