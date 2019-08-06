Guest Book View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Service 5:00 PM Quail Hollow Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

August 16, 2001 – August 5, 2019

Dear God,

Thank you for giving us Jane, the biggest gift, best daughter and most amazing sister any of us could have ever imagined.

Thank you for giving Jane a heart that broke for the things in this world that break your heart and for the way you used that gift to inspire us and make us better people: her idea in kindergarten to collect school supplies for kids who have none; the Bible verse she anonymously placed in a middle school boy's locker that prevented his suicide; the tears that rolled down her cheeks when she saw a homeless family on the side of the road or a baby bird fall from its nest.

Thank you for giving Jane the courage to tell us "tennis isn't my thing but lacrosse is" and for using the sport to help her overcome fear, develop perseverance, be a true friend, and experience JOY when the ball soared into the top corner for a goal. Jane reminded us that parents can't make our kids be who we want them to be but we can love them and encourage them to be the people You made them to be. Thank you for Jane's forgiveness again and again for terrible parenting advice and for her wise decisions that help guide her 3 younger siblings, making all Harrell lives easier.

Thank you that Jane wasn't too girly to shark fish, feed slugs beer while planting our spring garden, or wear the same green jeans in 5th grade 3 days a week, leaving us in awe and making us laugh at her confidence to be Jane. Thank you for Carolina Panther football games with "LUKE" signs and blue cotton candy and Jane's loyal "never give up" attitude toward anything or anyone who you put in her path: teammates, classmates, and the kids nobody else seems to notice.

Thank you for cousins and a big family to share holidays and vacations: "Camp Gigi" (Trawick "Buzzy" and Carol Stubbs) adventures in Atlantic Beach and Niagara Falls and tours of NYC and DC with Grandma and Gaga (Margaret and Paul Harrell). Thank you for relatives with big personalities: Democrats, Republicans, geeks and hippies and Jane's ability to look past labels and find a gift in everyone, encouraging full participation in voting or cooking contests or Easter egg hunts in July.

Thank you that Jane never had the "I hate my parents teenage years" and wasn't too cool to build sandcastles, catch fireflies, go on family jogs before ice cream runs, or make up bedtime stories for her brothers. Thank you that every day with Jane was an adventure with smiles no matter how arduous the task and the more people or strangers that joined in, the more fun had by all.

Thank you for Jane's brain that loved to learn and remembered everything. The funny facts Jane blurted out at the dinner table or on family car trips always jump-started awkward, life-giving family conversations that continue to make us grow and think out of the box.

Thank you for Camp Greystone and the Holy Spirit faith seeds, friendships, songs and love Jane brought back into our house each summer with her trunk full of mildewed towels and camper MVP awards she was too humble to celebrate. Thank you for Great Jane, Grandmother Jane, Mom Jane, cousins and sisters sharing the same camp bungalows and experiencing God's peace and presence in the mountains for 5 weeks each summer.

"Faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we cannot see (Hebrews 11:1)" and "I have come so you may have life, and live it to the full (John 10:10)" are family mottos Jane brought home from Camp Greystone and encouraged all Harrells to live by.

Thank you for Myers Park Baptist Preschool, Charlotte Latin, St. Paul's, and Groton, the perfect schools for each season of Jane's life. She learned when to lead and when to follow, when to speak and when to be still, and reminded us that God looks at the heart and not the outward appearance. Jane always found the "good" in everyone and refused to give up on them until she found it. Each school opened her eyes to our big world that is filled with both love and hate and challenged her to think about how and where she could "shine her light." Each helped prepare her for the diagnosis of DIPG and her ability to persevere with a smile, never complain, have more concern for us than herself, and overcome the fear of death.

Thank you for pinky promises, no need for goodbyes, and heaven being just a blink away. Thank you for friends and family who are sharing infinite LOVE to keep us going and for Dr. Bolen who cared for Jane like she would her own daughter. Thank you for taking Jane to Heaven so she can love us better from there and for giving us the Grace to run the races you have set out before us here on earth until we are together again with You, your Son Jesus, and Janie.

Love,

Mom, Dad, Piper, Max and Sam

(Jane and Mike Harrell)

Please help the Harrells celebrate Jane's life at a service at Quail Hollow Country Club at 5pm on Friday, August 9th followed by a reception. Summer casual attire.



