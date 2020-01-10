TRENT WOODS - Jane Spain Parks, 86, of Trent Woods, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. She is survived by sons, Michael Gray Parks of Trent Woods and William C. Parks of Holly Springs; brother, Odell Spain of Grantsboro; sister, Elizabeth Brinson of New Bern; and two grandsons, Grayson Michael Parks and Samuel Michael Parks. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 13th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rusty Willis officiating. Inurnment will be in Barnett Cemetery, Hobucken. The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020