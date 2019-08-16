Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Stallings Vinson. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary



Jane grew up in Louisburg, NC and was the daughter of Charles and Ina Stallings. She earned a bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and worked as a science teacher, social worker, and homemaker. Jane was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and a lifelong volunteer with various charitable organizations. She loved to read, knit, and travel. She most enjoyed vacations at Emerald Isle with her family.

Jane is predeceased by her husband, Herman, of 42 years.

Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca V. Kirbo and husband Charles of San Antonio, TX and Susan V. Ferioli and husband James of Mahwah, NJ; sisters, Patricia Green of Louisburg, NC, Jonnie Jackson of Damascus, MD and Christine Mohn of Mountain View , MO; grandchildren, Thomas and wife Allison, Jack and Caroline Kirbo, and Matthew and Lisa Ferioli.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Vinson family at

Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC.

Jane Stallings Vinson of New Bern passed away August 14, 2019.Jane grew up in Louisburg, NC and was the daughter of Charles and Ina Stallings. She earned a bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and worked as a science teacher, social worker, and homemaker. Jane was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and a lifelong volunteer with various charitable organizations. She loved to read, knit, and travel. She most enjoyed vacations at Emerald Isle with her family.Jane is predeceased by her husband, Herman, of 42 years.Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca V. Kirbo and husband Charles of San Antonio, TX and Susan V. Ferioli and husband James of Mahwah, NJ; sisters, Patricia Green of Louisburg, NC, Jonnie Jackson of Damascus, MD and Christine Mohn of Mountain View , MO; grandchildren, Thomas and wife Allison, Jack and Caroline Kirbo, and Matthew and Lisa Ferioli.A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Vinson family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC. Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close