GRANTSBORO - Janet Anita Brown Adkins, born February 21, 1928 in Austin, Texas, passed away at Grantsbrook Nursing Home in Grantsboro, North Carolina on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after battling Parkinson's disease for more than 20 years. Adkins obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, studied for a year at the prestigious Sorbonne in Paris, France, and obtained a Master's Degree in Romance Languages from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She taught French and Art in many public and private schools and profoundly touched many young peoples' lives. Her last teaching position was with Pamlico Community College in Grantsboro, NC. Because of her love of sharing cultural experiences, Adkins took high school students and senior adults on multiple trips to France, Quebec and Montreal, Canada. She made learning an enjoyable adventure and was greatly loved by her students, fellow faculty and staff. Adkins was accomplished, well-known, and respected as an artist and poet. She attended many art workshops all over the eastern United States, and taught many workshops locally. Adkins was a founding member of the Circle 10 Art Gallery in Oriental, NC. Her works were exhibited in many galleries, some of which include Carolina Artist Studio Gallery in Morehead City; Carolina Creations and the Bank of the Arts in New Bern; the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery in Beaufort; as well as galleries in Goldsboro, Wilson and Washington, NC. She published two books of poetry, Spritsail and Sarabelle. Adkins was a charter member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Oriental. She loved to serve her church on the altar guild, in the choir, as a chalice bearer, and at the migrant store--Episcopal Farmworker Ministry in Newton Grove, NC. Her ability to speak Spanish was of great use in this ministry. At 91 years of age, helping others was one of her lifelong core values. Adkins is survived by her husband, Bobby D. Adkins of Minnesott Beach; son, Mark O. Adkins of Minnesott Beach; daughter, Amy A. Amerson, son-in-law, Randall J. Amerson, and her only grandchild and best fishing buddy, Adam R. Amerson, all of Trent Woods, NC. The Memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Oriental, NC. The honorable Father Jeremiah Day will preside. A brief visitation with the family will follow. Burial will be in the columbarium at St. Thomas. Cremation will be handled by Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Donations may also be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 461, Oriental, NC 28571.



