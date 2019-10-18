Janet C. Haney, 82, of New Bern passed away at Carolina East Medical Center on Saturday, October 13, 2019 following surgery complications.
Born October 22, 1936 to Ester & Lee Collier in Washington, DC. She graduated from Western High School in 1954 and George Washington University in 1956.
She was a beautiful lady, wonderful loving Mother, Sister, Aunt & her husband's best friend and true love. She had assets beyond her beauty, humor, wit, intelligence, common sense, values and personality which she used during a life well served.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Leigh (Ray Gilbert) of Hampstead, NC, husband, Roger of New Bern, brother, Donald Collier (Mary Ann) of Ocean Isle, NC, cousin, Sandra Sullivan, niece, Suzan Athey of Purcellville, VA and nephew Michael Collier of Falls Church, VA.
The family will receive friends for a memorial/celebration on October 27, 2019 from 2-4 PM at 508 Deerfield Drive, New Bern, NC.
