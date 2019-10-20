Janet Gay Frey, 77, of New Bern, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by family in the home she created for them.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Reed Frey, and her children, Pete Frey and Sarah Howe.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
To read her full obituary and leave a condolence for her family, please visit johnsonfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 20 to Nov. 19, 2019