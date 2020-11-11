NEW BERN - Janet Harris, 85, of New Bern, formerly of Jacksonville, died Monday, November 9, 2020, in New Bern, following her husband Don Harris, Sr. into peace.
Janet grew up in California and graduated from the University of California-Riverside. She joined the Foreign Service and was stationed at the US embassy in Brussels, Belgium. Here she met and married Don Harris. In 1980, she graduated from East Carolina University with a master's in library sciences. She worked as the librarian at Northwoods Park Junior High, Jacksonville, NC, for 16 1/2 years. She enjoyed quilting, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, was an avid reader and formidable Scrabble player. In 2015, she and Don moved to New Bern.
A funeral mass for the family will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church of New Bern, NC. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Pruitt Health Hospice of New Bern for the compassionate care they provided.
Surviving are Janet's three daughters, Barbara Toney and husband Edgar of Charlotte (daughter, Bonnie), Mary McGee and husband Richard of New Bern (daughters, Lindsey, Brittney; and son, Joe), Debra Brewer and husband Michael of Oxon Hill, MD (son, Matthew) and Don T Harris Jr. and wife Sherry of Raleigh (daughters, Jennifer and Jessica).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities through the website catholiccharitiesraleigh.org.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.