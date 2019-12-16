Mrs. Janet Lockett Henderson, 98, passed away, in The Courtyards at Berne Village, Friday, December 6, 2019. A native of Schenectady, NY, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed ceramics, sewing and genealogy. She was also an active member of the DAR, until her health prevented it. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford W. Henderson in 2006.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in Janet's name, may be made to 3HC Hospice 2402 Wayne Memorial Dr. Goldsboro, NC 27534, or www.3hc.org.
Janet is survived by her four children, Carol H. Minschwaner, and husband Bob, of Warwick, MD; Sharon J. Henderson, of New Bern; Paul G. Henderson, and wife Sandie, of Merritt Island, FL; and Alan Henderson, and wife Margie, of Marysville, OH. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren, Katie, Bradley, Michaela, Jorda'n, and Katelyn; and her four great grandchildren, Jamion, Benjamin, Rose, and Cedar.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Henderson Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019