VANCEBORO - Janet Lorraine Gardner Young, 78, of 4885 River Rd., died on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at her residence.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Milton Young Jr. of the home.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Burning Bush United Holy Church, 280 Bailey Ln., Vanceboro.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019