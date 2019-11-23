VANCEBORO - Janice Jenkins Green, 80, of 151 N.C. 43, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Crystal Cost Hospice House.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Queen Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in the Jenkins Cemetery, Vanceboro.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Queen Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019