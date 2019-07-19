Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Vanceboro United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Relyea Jordan, 85, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, surrounded by her vast teddy bear collection, including her precious beanie baby bears.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Vanceboro United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Vanceboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.

She was born on September 13, 1933 at Langley Field Air Force Base, Virginia. Growing up in an Air Force family, she was educated on various bases until her father died in Germany. Her family then moved to Vanceboro where she met Royce in 1946, she 13 and him 15. She then attended Farm Life School, and graduated from Greenville Rose High School after her mother remarried. Royce and Janice married in 1952.

She was active in Vanceboro United Methodist Church where she joined in the 1950's, was a president of the Ada Smith Circle and honored with a Sunday School room named for her. She was also a former member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church in Greenville before returning to Vanceboro. She attended East Carolina College, now East Carolina University. She was a secretary with the doctor's offices of Crisp Pace & Acock. She was also a secretary for Vanceboro Elementary, Farm Life Elementary and "Assistant Media Specialist" at West Craven Middle School. Janice Jordan received the "2010 Woman of the Year" award of the Craven County Extension Community Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred Relyea and Blanche Relyea Evans, and stepdad Herman Evans.

She is survived by husband, Royce, the love of her life.

Janice considered her greatest accomplishment to be her four children; Clay (Paula) Jordan of Vanceboro, NC, retired West Craven football coach, Lorraine Jordan (Tom) Langdon of Garner, NC, band member of Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road Band, Cheryl Jordan (Tony) Spivey, certified public accountant, and Eddie Jordan (Patty), local businessman.

She is also survived by six grandchildren; Hud (Kristen) Jordan, Derek Jordan, Susanna Langdon, Stephen (Sydney) Spivey, Cole & Mia Jordan. Along with her sister Patsy (Johnny) Stox of Austin, TX and brother Jack (Arleta) Relyea of Walstonburg, NC.

Memorials may be made to Vanceboro United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.

