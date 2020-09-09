1/
Janie Elizabeth (Dudley) Credle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janie Elizabeth Dudley Credle, 93, of Bayboro, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her residence.
Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Neals Creek Road, Bayboro followed by the interment. The service can be viewed on Oscars Facebook Page.
She is survived by her sons, Garfield Credle III, Bayboro and Tony Credle, Grantsboro, Fulton Credle, Virginia Beach, Va. and Michael Credle, New Bern; daughters, Shelia Howell, Grantsboro and Monica Jenkins, Bayboro; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved