Janie Elizabeth Dudley Credle, 93, of Bayboro, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her residence.

Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Neals Creek Road, Bayboro followed by the interment. The service can be viewed on Oscars Facebook Page.

She is survived by her sons, Garfield Credle III, Bayboro and Tony Credle, Grantsboro, Fulton Credle, Virginia Beach, Va. and Michael Credle, New Bern; daughters, Shelia Howell, Grantsboro and Monica Jenkins, Bayboro; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





