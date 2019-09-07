Mrs. Janitt Simmons Brice, 75, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 with her daughters by her side. A longtime resident of the Dover/Fort Barnwell area, Janitt was an artist and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Fort Barnwell Baptist Church where she was active in the Quilting Club. She was also a past member of the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed being with her family. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry in 2011 and her daughter Pam earlier this year. A celebration of Janitt's life will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Fort Barnwell Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Wells and Dr. W. ReeseBlanchett officiating. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the committal, and other times at the family home. Those wishing to offer condolences may visit www.pollockbest.com. memorials, in Janitt's name, may be made to Susan G.Komen Foundation Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265, or https://ww5.komen.org. Janitt is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Melvin, and husband Jimmy, of Dover; Aleta Lee, of Bridgeton; and Abbie Cothren, and husband Patrick, ofPittsboro. She also leaves behind her brother, Jimmy Simmons, and wife Sylvia, of Aberdeen; her three grandchildren, Rebecca Melvin, Benton Melvin andBrylee Cothren; and her precious great grandson Collin Armstrong Pollock. Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Brice family.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019