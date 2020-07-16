1/
Jasmin Jones
Jasmin Jones, 34, of Raleigh, a native of Mesic, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Wilson Medical Center, Wilson.
Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mt. Olive M. B. Church Grounds, 9335 N.C. Hwy. 304, Mesic. The interment will follow at the Mesic Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her parents, Theron Jones and Patricia Mozell Jones of Mesic; one sister, Creesha Jones, Fayetteville.
Chairs are limited. Guests should wear a mask, bring a chair and umbrella.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
