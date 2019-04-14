Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jasper Carl Jessup Jr.. View Sign

NEW BERN - Jasper Carl Jessup Jr., 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of Bessie Lashley Jessup and Jasper Carl Jessup. He grew up in Elizabethtown N.C. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy. He later graduated from East Carolina University with a B.S. degree in Business. He worked for Weyerhaeuser Company for 36 years retiring as V.P. of Southern Timberlands. During his career, he received his Executive M.B.A. from Harvard University. He was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder.

Carl is survived by his wife Clare Glenn Jessup, his high school sweetheart, for 62 years. They enjoyed two sons Marc (Gail) of New Bern, Ross (Lisa) of Austin, Texas and six grandchildren Austin, Griffin, Chase, Alex, Pierce, Greer and Hanes, one great grandson, Gatlin and his sister Ann Jessup MacDuffee of Elizabethtown. He is predeceased by his sister Peggy Joyce Jessup of Charlotte.

Carl had a deep love for the outdoors and took pride in everything he did. His famous garden had perfectly straight rows and equally spaced plants. He was an avid saltwater fisherman, beekeeper and basically a jack of all trades. He always said Marc, Ross and Austin could "tear up a d... anvil" thus giving him many opportunities to fix and repair almost anything.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 15 at First Presbyterian Church, 400 New St., New Bern, N.C. A reception will be held immediately following the service in the Session House.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1069, New Bern, NC. 28561 or a . Internment will be held in Elizabethtown, NC and the Atlantic Gulf Stream (without Ross or Clare) at a later date.





