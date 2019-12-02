After fighting a hard battle to cancer, Jasper Earl Mills Jr. was called to his eternal rest on November 16, 2019. Jasper, affectionately known as Earl, passed in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loved ones.

His passions included fishing, mechanic work and sports.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Mills of New Bern; his mother, Mildred Dunn of New Bern; two daughters, Melissa Mills (LaDonta White) of Vanceboro, Diana Loveland (Craig) of Asheville; brother, Mike Mills (Renee) of New Bern; sister, Nancy Owens (J.J.) of Bridgeton; seven grandchildren that he loved dearly; and a host of friends.

His service will be held at Jack's Island in Lawson Creek on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 1 p.m.

