VANCEBORO - J.B. Harris, 94, of Vanceboro went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. J.B. adored his family greatly, and his family loved him very much. He will be missed. J.B. was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired from Weyerhaeuser as a mechanic. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Margie Harris, of Vanceboro; five children, Linda Boyd of Vanceboro (Danny), Mary Kelly of Washington (Dwayne), Wayne Floyd of Grimesland (Vickie), Wade Floyd of Vanceboro, and Shawn Harris of Charlotte (BeverlySue); son-in-law, Bruce Ipock; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Darlene Ipock. A visitation service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. The burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial. The address of Bethany Christian Church is 3475 NC HWY 55, Cove City, North Carolina, 28523. Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019

