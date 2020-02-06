Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Blade (Simpson) Skinner. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Blade Simpson Skinner was born on Feb. 3, 1930, and quietly passed away quietly with her family by her side on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Jean was born in New Bern, 90 years ago to parents Martha and James Simpson, and she had an older sister Dolly and a younger brother Bud. Jean lived her whole life in New Bern; as a youngster on Broad Street in historic downtown New Bern, then on Watson Avenue and River Drive. And finally at the family home on Harbor Drive, overlooking the on the Neuse River, for 50 years.

Jean attended Central School in New Bern, and back in her day it was the same building from grade 1 through high school. Jean was quite a strong athlete in school, and starred on the basketball team. Jean could throw the basketball from one end of the court to the other. It was in 7th grade that she met the love of her life, Dick Skinner. They dated through high school years and after Jean's first year at East Carolina University they made plans to marry at Centenary United Methodist church in 1949, where they were members.

Jean and Dick were blessed with four children, two sons and two daughters. Leslie passed away from complications of Spina Bifida at the young age of 16 months. Jean is survived by her three children, Judy Boyd, and husband Roger, Danny Skinner and his wife Sharon, and Marie Tingle and her husband Paul. Jean had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jean and Dick were married for 69 years.

Jean joined her sister Dolly as a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. They shared an interest in genealogy and the common bond of having an ancestor who as a patriot, that helped contribute to the independence of the United States during the American Revolution. She was very proud of being elected regent. Jean was a member for 25 years.

Golf became Jean's passion when she turned 50 years old. She joined Dick at this sport and they played at the New Bern Golf and Country Club and at The Emerald Golf Club for over 20 years. She also played on a few ladies golf travel leagues.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00am in New Bern Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's honor to Crystal Coast Hospice House.

Arrangements entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

