Jean Elizabeth Lee, 73 of Phoenix, Arizona passed on July 8, 2020

Jean was born and raised in New Bern and was the daughter of the late Jack and Edith Lee. She made it a priority to visit family and friends in New Bern and Florence, SC each year. She will be remembered for her love of sports, her adventurous spirit, and her love of animals.

Jean is survived by her sister Peggy Taylor (Casey) of Florence, SC, and her brother Jack H. Lee (Virginia) of New Bern. Her devoted nephews include, Brad Lee (Kelly) of Rocky Mount, NC, Doug Banks, Jr. (Charli) of Fort Myers, FL, Chris Lee of Garner, NC, and Warren and John Taylor of Florence, SC.

Jean studied at Atlantic Christian College where she was a founding member of Delta Zeta Sorority Theta Omega Chapter. She obtained her BS in Parks and Recreation Administration from University of NC Chapel Hill.

Jean was an active member of the Orangewood Presbyterian Church in Phoenix where she was a deacon. The church was a large part of her life. She delighted in helping and serving others.

The family would like to thank the Reverend Kenneth G. Page, Deacons Dennis Daniels and Dean Rennell, and the membership of Orangewood for their help during this difficult time.

Memorials may be sent to Orangewood Presbyterian Church 7321 N 10th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020 or to Delta Zeta Scholarship Fund Barton College 700 Vance St. NE, Wilson, NC 27893 in memory of Jean Elizabeth Lee.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store