Jean Hall Turnage Phillips, 83, of Bayboro passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
She was a member of Temple Church in New Bern, NC. She worked at the Governor Tryon Hotel, Sagner's Pants Factory, Texfi, was a Tupperware manager and retired from the US Postal Service after 22 years of service. She was a loving, hardworking wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and most recently, great-great grandmother. She was lovingly called Road Runner, Mama Jean and Granny Jean!
She was preceded in death by her baby daughter, Sharon Annette Turnage, parents, Andrew Franklin and Lanie Hill Hall, her brother, Elwood Hall and her husband, Amos Phillips.
She is survived by her sons, Herman (Paula) Turnage, Jr., Dwight Turnage, and her daughter, Vickie Turnage (Vince) Sevenski; sisters, Helen H. (Leland) Potter, Adaline H. Gray, Alice H. (Bruce) Sloan, and Kay H. (Carl) Hinz, grandchildren, Tamara S. (Shawn) Carawan, Duane (Luann) Turnage, Christa S. (Devon) Midgette, Ashley T. (James) Kube, Brandon (Jennifer) Sevenski, Dustin (Kelsey) Turnage, and Courtney T. (Drew) Sadler; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild, many loved nieces and nephews, and a special best friend, Rachel Barnes.
Her funeral will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Temple Church in New Bern, NC. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning an hour prior to the service at the church and at other times at her residence at 2385 NC Hwy 304, Bayboro, NC.
In lieu of flower, donations may be made to Temple Church, 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern, NC 28560 or the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Way, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020