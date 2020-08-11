Jean Wetherington Boyd of New Bern passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Craven County on February 5, 1936.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Adaltha Wetherington; husband, Robert Boyd Sr.; daughter, Lisa Boyd and brother, Ray Wetherington.
She is survived by her son, Robert Boyd Jr. and wife, Regina; sister, Barbara Wetherington and partner, Ian Collier; grandchildren, Jason Boyd and wife, Kirstin; Jacob Boyd and fiancée, Sarah Spiegler, and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Harper Boyd.
She was a faithful member of Broad Street Christian Church and a loyal public servant retiring as the Clerk of Court after working for the Craven County court system for over 30 years. She loved to travel with her husband, Robert, enjoy Shriner activities, and host church functions. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time at the riverhouse with them, which is what they will miss the most. She especially loved her role as Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
The family requests that attendees of the service wear face masks and practice social distancing to ensure the safety of all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Craven County Hospice. If you would like to make a secure donation online, visit: https://cravencountyhospice.com/donations/.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.