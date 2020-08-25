Jeanette Fulcher Boyd, 82, of Ernul peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020 with her family around her.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday at 3 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will follow at Celestial Memorial Gardens in Vanceboro, NC.
Jeanette was born on November 27, 1937, to the late Rev. Davis Franklin Fulcher and Nora Tripp Fulcher.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Juanita F. Hartley Deavers.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Samuel H. Boyd, one daughter Susan Pitts and husband Bartley of New Bern, one son, Danny Boyd and wife Anne of New Bern, granddaughter, Stacy Elks Bullock and husband Robbie of Chocowinity, one grandson, Russell Boyd and wife Jenna of
Vanceboro, Four great grandsons, Hunter Bullock, Matthew Bullock, Luke Bullock and Grayson Boyd, a great nephew, Toby Strickland which she helped raise, and many other nephews and nieces. She was gifted with many talents especially sewing. She loved children and was known by most as "Mama Nette". She loved her family and most of all she loved and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was an active member of Bridgeton Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Many thanks to Craven County Hospice for all they did and the love they shared with the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bridgeton Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO
Box 886, Bridgeton, NC 28519.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.