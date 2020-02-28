Jeanette Wetherington Wilkinson, 94, of New Bern passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
She is survived by two sons; Doug Harold Wilkinson (Linda), Gregory Wilkinson (Leigh), both of New Bern, one brother, Joseph Wetherington of Cayton, and grandson, Douglas Wilkinson Jr. of Clayton.
A private memorial service will be held at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeanette's honor to Crystal Coast Hospice House Foundation, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020