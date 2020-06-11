New Bern, NC - Mrs. Jeannie L. Carroll, 67, of the Greenbrier Community, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
A native of Bergen County NJ, Jeannie was a graphic designer, and a professional photographer. She loved to work in her flower beds, cook, sew, and do some interior design work. She and her husband Bob moved to New Bern in 2013 from Honesdale, PA. Jeannie was a kind soul, a loving wife and mother, and could brighten up any room. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorothy Walsh England.
A celebration of Jeannie's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Pollock~Best Chapel with Chaplain Angel Lorton officiating. The family will receive friends following the services.
Jeannie is survived by her husband, Robert J. Carroll III of New Bern; her daughters, Erika L. Duffy, and husband Brian, of Honesdale, PA; Michele Lee Canty, of Suffren, NY; and her son, Bob Carroll, of San Diego, CA. She also leaves behind her adorable grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler, Nolan, Thomas, and Isabella; and her fur baby, Marley.
Memorials, in Jeannie's name, may be made to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or www.cancer.org.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.