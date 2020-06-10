Jeffrey Lynn Hines
Jeffrey Lynn Hines, 52, of West Virginia, a native of Pamlico County, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in West Virginia.
Walk thru viewing hours are Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Greene Family Cemetery Orchard Creek Rd., Oriental; followed by the interment.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
