Jeffrey Lynn Hines, 52, of West Virginia, a native of Pamlico County, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in West Virginia.

Walk thru viewing hours are Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Greene Family Cemetery Orchard Creek Rd., Oriental; followed by the interment.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

