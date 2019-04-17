NEW BERN - Jeffery "Cooney" Lynn Slade, 61, of 50-A Keith Drive, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is noon, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Historic Mt. Shiloh M.B. Church, 307 Scott St., James City. The interment will follow at the Meadows Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Marilyn E. Slade of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019