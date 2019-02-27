Jeremy Gene Stilley died unexpectedly on February 23, 2019 in Arapahoe, NC at the age of 42.
Jeremy is survived by his wife Marie and his two children, Miko and Jillian; his parents, Gene and Pat Stilley of Arapahoe; his sister Emily Harper (Eric), nephew Casey, nieces Diana and Davis; and Grandparents Graham and Lovie Stilley of New Bern.
A memorial is scheduled for 2:00 Saturday, March 2 at Bethany Christian Church, with a visitation the hour prior. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeremy's life.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019