Jerome Claude Kinsey
Jerome Claude Kinsey, 72, of Stamford, Conn., a native of New Bern, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at Stamford Hospital.
His service is noon Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Rd., New Bern, followed by the interment.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
