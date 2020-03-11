Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Peter Fleming. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(April 17, 1944 – February 9, 2020)

Jerome Peter Fleming ("Jerry") passed away in New Bern, North Carolina on February 9, 2020. He was sent off feeling very loved by his wife (Kathleen), sons (Jerry and David), daughter-in-law (Courtney) and three grandchildren (Cormac, Lillian & Gus).

Jerry was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, a residential neighborhood that overlooks the New York Harbor and Verrazano Bridge which was built in his early years and opened in 1964.

He was the son of a loving, elegant mother Hannah Kelly Fleming and successful textile salesman David Joseph Fleming who spent his career as a Vice President with Cone Mills Corporation based in Greensboro, NC.

Jerry was the youngest child of three brothers and grew up with a group of neighborhood friends with whom he developed deep, lifelong connections.

Jerry was a very hard-working and well-respected restaurateur having been part-owner and GM of Bananafish Park in Bay Ridge, Downhill Racer Ski Lodge on Hunter Mountain and the renowned Mimosa Beach Club in the Hamptons in the mid-70's and early 80's. Later managing popular Hamptons establishments including the Chart Inn, The Driver's Seat, Baron's Cove and Bowden Square.

Jerry and wife Kathleen were united in matrimony on September 28th, 1974 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Southampton and continued their loving relationship for the next forty-five years.

Jerry and Kathleen moved their family down south to New Bern, North Carolina from Laurel, New York a hamlet on the North Fork of Long Island in 1989.

Jerry was a Vietnam Army Veteran, an experience he rarely spoke about during his life but had a profound impact on him. He was proud to serve his Country, but despised war nonetheless.

Jerry was a lover of nature and was forever grateful to spend his later years alongside the waters of the Trent River surrounded by beautiful sunsets and wildlife that thrilled him daily.

His family will forever remember his zest for life before he had health problems and his unconditional love that never wavered.

The family will honor his life through two private ceremonies in New Bern and Southampton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jerry's honor to the (because he was one):



(April 17, 1944 – February 9, 2020)Jerome Peter Fleming ("Jerry") passed away in New Bern, North Carolina on February 9, 2020. He was sent off feeling very loved by his wife (Kathleen), sons (Jerry and David), daughter-in-law (Courtney) and three grandchildren (Cormac, Lillian & Gus).Jerry was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, a residential neighborhood that overlooks the New York Harbor and Verrazano Bridge which was built in his early years and opened in 1964.He was the son of a loving, elegant mother Hannah Kelly Fleming and successful textile salesman David Joseph Fleming who spent his career as a Vice President with Cone Mills Corporation based in Greensboro, NC.Jerry was the youngest child of three brothers and grew up with a group of neighborhood friends with whom he developed deep, lifelong connections.Jerry was a very hard-working and well-respected restaurateur having been part-owner and GM of Bananafish Park in Bay Ridge, Downhill Racer Ski Lodge on Hunter Mountain and the renowned Mimosa Beach Club in the Hamptons in the mid-70's and early 80's. Later managing popular Hamptons establishments including the Chart Inn, The Driver's Seat, Baron's Cove and Bowden Square.Jerry and wife Kathleen were united in matrimony on September 28th, 1974 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Southampton and continued their loving relationship for the next forty-five years.Jerry and Kathleen moved their family down south to New Bern, North Carolina from Laurel, New York a hamlet on the North Fork of Long Island in 1989.Jerry was a Vietnam Army Veteran, an experience he rarely spoke about during his life but had a profound impact on him. He was proud to serve his Country, but despised war nonetheless.Jerry was a lover of nature and was forever grateful to spend his later years alongside the waters of the Trent River surrounded by beautiful sunsets and wildlife that thrilled him daily.His family will forever remember his zest for life before he had health problems and his unconditional love that never wavered.The family will honor his life through two private ceremonies in New Bern and Southampton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jerry's honor to the (because he was one): https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or Operation Underground Railroad: http://ourrescue.org/. Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.